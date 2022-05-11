Mischka Najar’s sour grapes reaction to ex-Xavier Haupt’s new romance

While local social media influencer Nadia Jaftha has been posting loved up pictures on Instagram and making TikToks with her new bae and “Love Island SA” contestant Xavier Haupt, TikTokers want to know what went down between him and his ex girlfriend, Mischka Najar. Scrolling through TikTok, numerous content creators took to the platform to make TikToks asking about their split, one TikTok in particular covered most of the questions we’re dying to know.

The conversation flowed with Najar replying: “Thank you boo! I’ll definitely tell my story, through music or art 🖤😅 at SOME point or another!”. Last year, Haupt and Najar co-starred on the first season of “Love Island SA” and they were placed third at the finale, and continued their relationship after the show ended. Everything seemed great until February 2022, when Najar went to Dubai for a working holiday.

The next minute, Jaftha posts loved up pictures and TikToks on social media of herself and Haupt. @nadiajaftha Reply to @kasiefah I really did 🥺❤️ @zaaaaber ♬ Off My Face - Justin Bieber TikTokers shamed Haupt and offered words of encouragement to Najar. “You made him and he never deserved you - hold your head up high honey 🤍 I salute you!” said Sasha Frans.

