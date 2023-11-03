‘Miseducation' star Buntu Petse spills the details on her special proposal

‘Miseducation' lead star Buntu Petse is engaged and shared the good news with her followers after her partner Londa Mavundla surprised her in Cape Town. What was meant to be just another ordinary baecation planned by Mavundla turned into so much more for Petse.

The young couple met in varsity in January 2018 and everything about the proposal showed “what a great listener” Mavundla has been. “We’ve dreamt together of the day, kanti he’d been keeping mental notes, so that one day, he could make our dreams come true. I definitely was not expecting the proposal,” she told IOL Entertainment. The proposal happened at Klein Constantia and Mavundla had a room decorated with candles, rose petals and pictures of themselves and of course the words “marry me”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buntu (@buntu_p) “When I saw the sign ‘Marry me,’ I thought - for a split second - it was for someone else but once I saw the images of us hanging above, that’s when a flood of happiness washed over me and brought me to my knees.“

The couple have been together before Petse blew onto screens and have cultivated a strong relationship that is not influenced by likes and followers. “What’s lovely about our relationship is that we met before I started working on television as an actress. So this newfound fame has been something we both navigate together. “I’m quite a private person so I like to ensure what I put out there is something I can handle mentally if any negativity arises from it.