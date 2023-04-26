Mishka Patel Loesch joins Good Hope FM

There’s a familiar voice joining the “Good Hope FM Breakfast” show team and she is about to make mornings a whole lot smoother as the rose among the thorns. The media personality, model, actress, presenter, MC, voice artist, life coach, speaker and philanthropist will join host Stan Mars, sports presenter Dalin Oliver and producer Andriqe Petersen, on the news desk.

The 31-year-old told IOL Entertainment that she is thrilled to be joining the team as of May 1. “I’m so excited. I have butterflies and nerves but it’s all the good things I’m feeling. “Breakfast and Drive shows are the biggest shows on the station so it’s a great responsibility I am looking forward to doing with this team.

“I’m inspired by the saying that if it doesn’t scare you, is it really worth it? I truly believe that this is where I am meant to be. The Good Hope FM Breakfast team. Picture: Supplied She says that coming from a TV background, where many broadcasts aren’t live, radio appeals to her “because of its immediacy and the fact that it sees one’s personality and your mind taking centre stage, and the fact that it provides a connection with listeners on a level that is unique and truly special”. As a loyal “Big Breakfast” listener, Patel Loesch is looking forward to joining one of the craziest radio teams: “I’ve worked with both Stan and producer Andriqe Petersen before on weekends and they are incredible people. Both took me under their wings when I was a newbie.