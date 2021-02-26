Miss Pru apologises and says she is not a homophobe

Award-winning DJ Miss Pru has issued an apology for congratulating controversial podcaster MacG. The “Price to Pay” hitmaker got tongues wagging this week when she tweeted her support for MacG following news that he had scored a new sponsor for his podcast, Podcast and Chill with MacG. In a now-deleted tweet, she said: “I’m happy for MacG!”. Many tweeps took issue with her tweet. She later took to Twitter to issue an apology, calling her tweet “ignorant and thoughtless”. She said after speaking with friends within the LGBTQIA+ community she realised how “insensitive” she had been.

See her apology below:

Good morning hun ♥️ pic.twitter.com/O7YTxJFvSv — uHulumeni had a PriceToPay (@MissPru_Dj) February 24, 2021

MacG was all smiles this week when news broke that he had bagged a new sponsor.

However, his smile turned into a frown when Studio 88 announced that they had pulled out from sponsoring his podcast.

The latest episode (episode 227), which premiered on February 22, was “proudly sponsored” by Studio 88.

After losing a sponsor following his transphobic slurs, many of MacG’s fans celebrated on Twitter when the news of a new sponsor broke.

Studio 88 group marketing manager Loren Lennox told IOL Entertainment that they had initially offered MacG and his team a four-episode sponsorship deal after the podcasters approached them looking for new sponsors.

Lennox said that as MacG had close to 100K followers at the time, of whom the demographics married with their own, the sponsorship was mutually beneficial.

Although the show made attempts to remedy the episode referred to, Studio 88 felt MacG and his team had a responsibility to both their craft and their subscribers, whom they failed.

“The Studio 88 Group stands firmly against the harmful and offensive commentary and statements made by MacG during one of his recent Podcast and Chill with MacG episodes, as same goes against our core values and beliefs as a company group in South Africa.

“In light of the above, the Studio 88 Group wish to distance ourselves completely from the aforementioned statements, podcast and its host/(s).

“We have, therefore, taken the decision to terminate, with immediate effect, any business/sponsorship relationship we may have with MacG,” read the statement.