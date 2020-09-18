Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi flooded with birthday wishes as she turns 27

Many fans and followers of South African beauty, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi took to social media to wish her happy birthday. Tunzi turned 27 years old on September 18. She took to Twitter to remind all her fans and followers that it’s her birthday. Issss my birthday 😃🙏🏾❤ pic.twitter.com/lP1Wsk8vC3 — Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) September 18, 2020 Tunzi, who has been an inspiration to many people around the world saw birthday wishes come flooding in quick and fast on her timeline. Musician Nandi Madida said: “Happy bday to this beautiful Organic queen @zozitunzi. Wish you could be Miss Universe for another year. Stay blessed #MissUniverse”.

Happy bday to this beautiful Organic queen @zozitunzi 🎉👑. Wish you could be Miss Universe for another year. Stay blessed #MissUniverse — Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) September 18, 2020

Anele Mdoda said: “Mamtolo... we didn't know we needed you till you walked, I mean strutted into our lives. You are so necessary !!!! Happy birthday man lady. Ndi ku thanda hooray !!! @zozitunzi“.

To which Tunzi replied: “Mamfene!! I love you so much 😊😍 Thank you for everything🙏🏾❤“.

Oratile Mokoatedi said: “Happy birthday to our Miss Universe. My role model... May God bless u with many more years of success,prosperity, fulfillment and securing the bag“.

Happy birthday to our Miss Universe 👸My role model... May God bless uu with many more years of success,prosperity, fulfillment and securing the bag 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/GZfH74i4ib — Oratile Mokoatedi (@tii_lea) September 18, 2020

JoziStyle said: “Wishing Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi the happiest birthday all the way from South Africa. We know that you carry us in your heart - and we carry you in ours!”.

Wishing Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi the happiest birthday all the way from South Africa. We know that you carry us in your heart - and we carry you in ours!@official_misssa @MissUniverse



https://t.co/vZf7q08yAe via @JoziStyle — JoziStyle (@JoziStyle) September 18, 2020

Toko Masemola said: “Today is Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi's birthday. Zozi is already an icon and a legend in Africa. Her legacy will continue for generations to come. Happy birthday Zozi. #HappyBirthdayZozi”.

Today is Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi's birthday. Zozi is already an icon and a legend in Africa. Her legacy will continue for generations to come. Happy birthday Zozi. #HappyBirthdayZozi 😊 pic.twitter.com/vaMLuTxIpQ — Toko Masemola (@TokoMasemola) September 18, 2020

From what we gather Tunzi loves celebrating her birthday - two few weeks ago in celebrating of the start of Spring, she reminded people that her special day was coming up.

She took to Instagram to share a beautiful photograph together with the caption: “Hello spring! Hello September babies! Hello birth month! My birthday is on the 18th of this month. I’ll start accepting gifts as soon as possible! Thanks in advance 😃#virgo”.

Earlier this week, Tunzi shared images on Instagram in her hometown of Sidwadweni in Tsolo, in the Eastern Cape.

She captioned the pictures: “Even if for a very short while, being home will always be restoration of the soul. After so long we are now currently navigating on tears of joy, love, warmth, support and song❤️ Kuhle eMatolweni!”.