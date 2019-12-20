Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi hits the right notes and the Beyhive approves









Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, takes her first walk as Miss Universe after winning the 2019 Miss Universe pageant. Picture: Reuters Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is full of surprises. Not only is she an advocate for natural beauty and a strong supporter of gender-based violence initiatives, but the sister can hold a note. Earlier this week she did a rendition of Beyonce's 'Sandcastles' and posted it to her Instagram stories. “Me: I really have to wash my face and sleep. I've got a long day tomorrow. Also me: Girl, channel your inner Beyoncé!” she posted.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Obviously the Beyhive got whiff her of version, and they were impressed to say the least. Check out some of the comments below:

Damn what a voice @zozitunzi — Sabelo Mhlongo (@M22955046Sabelo) December 18, 2019





Some even suggested she get a recording contract while in the US.

Our Queen might just return home with an American recording contract aswell.. Sbwl! 😍👸🏾🙏🏾 — Rihverberation #EnoughIsEnough🙏🏾🇿🇦 (@Nozipour) December 18, 2019





singing like that lying down...imagine if she was standing up right weh weh weh fire — AndileShezi (@andilecheerz) December 18, 2019





She's a whole package she's multi talented I bet she can win SA Idols too — Yinz Events (@Yinz_SA) December 19, 2019





Tunzi has been a busy little bee this week after appearing on Trevor Noah's 'The Daily Show'.

The two caught up for a quick chat where she revealed that being crowned Miss Universe hasn't yet sunk in, dealing with racism, and of course, her choice not to wear a weave during the Miss SA and Miss Universe contests.

Now that she's settling into her new home, we can't wait to see all her exploits.