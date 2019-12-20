Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, takes her first walk as Miss Universe after winning the 2019 Miss Universe pageant. Picture: Reuters

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is full of surprises. Not only is she an advocate for natural beauty and a strong supporter of gender-based violence initiatives, but the sister can hold a note. 

Earlier this week she did a rendition of Beyonce's 'Sandcastles' and posted it to her Instagram stories.

“Me: I really have to wash my face and sleep. I've got a long day tomorrow. Also me: Girl, channel your inner Beyoncé!” she posted. 


Obviously the Beyhive got whiff her of version, and they were impressed to say the least. Check out some of the comments below:


Some even suggested she get a recording contract while in the US.




Tunzi has been a busy little bee this week after appearing on Trevor Noah's 'The Daily Show'. 

The two caught up for a quick chat where she revealed that being crowned Miss Universe hasn't yet sunk in, dealing with racism, and of course, her choice not to wear a weave during the Miss SA and Miss Universe contests.

Now that she's settling into her new home, we can't wait to see all her exploits. 