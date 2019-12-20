Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is full of surprises. Not only is she an advocate for natural beauty and a strong supporter of gender-based violence initiatives, but the sister can hold a note.
Earlier this week she did a rendition of Beyonce's 'Sandcastles' and posted it to her Instagram stories.
“Me: I really have to wash my face and sleep. I've got a long day tomorrow. Also me: Girl, channel your inner Beyoncé!” she posted.
Obviously the Beyhive got whiff her of version, and they were impressed to say the least. Check out some of the comments below: