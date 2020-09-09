Mixed reactions as Sizwe Dhlomo offers Master KG some advice

Sizwe Dhlomo reached the top of the trends list today after he offered some advice to hitmaker, Master KG.

Taking to Twitter, Sizwe told the “Jerusalema” hitmaker how he should monetise the success of his single, when international travel is permitted for South Africans.

Although the advice from the media personality was not prompted by any particular discussion on the TL, it certainly came with good intentions.

“Yo @MasterKGsa, here’s my advice...The borders are closed right now, so it’ll be difficult for you to monetise the success of your song but please forge & solidify relationships (via your label) with everyone who has shown you love. Then when this is over, take advantage”, he tweeted.

He also said: “I mean Janet Jackson is tweeting about you every day dogg! It’s your time.”