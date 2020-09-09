Mixed reactions as Sizwe Dhlomo offers Master KG some advice
Sizwe Dhlomo reached the top of the trends list today after he offered some advice to hitmaker, Master KG.
Taking to Twitter, Sizwe told the “Jerusalema” hitmaker how he should monetise the success of his single, when international travel is permitted for South Africans.
Although the advice from the media personality was not prompted by any particular discussion on the TL, it certainly came with good intentions.
“Yo @MasterKGsa, here’s my advice...The borders are closed right now, so it’ll be difficult for you to monetise the success of your song but please forge & solidify relationships (via your label) with everyone who has shown you love. Then when this is over, take advantage”, he tweeted.
Yo @MasterKGsa, here’s my advice... The borders are closed right now, so it’ll be difficult for you to monetise the success of your song but please forge & solidify relationships (via your label) with everyone who has shown you love. Then when this is over, take advantage.— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) September 9, 2020
He also said: “I mean Janet Jackson is tweeting about you every day dogg! It’s your time.”
Some tweeps asked why Sizwe felt the need to offer advice while others questioned how it was possible for Black Coffee to travel outside the country.
Private jet, private border— Boris Kaveshli (@Boris_Kavechli) September 9, 2020
You couldn't put that in a DM? pic.twitter.com/X9gUhnf2p8— TsiBando 👩🏿 (@TsiBando) September 9, 2020
You should have sit this one out chief. pic.twitter.com/V64FMjdJIa— 👑👑King James👑👑 (@i_speakit) September 9, 2020
Whether Master KG takes Sizwe’s advice remains to be seen but the musician's hit single with Nomcebo continues to impress globally and has been recognised by Shazam as the most searched song in the world on the app.
Shazam is an Apple-owned app that helps users identify songs playing around them. Being number one on the app is a big deal because it means the whole world has been and continues to want to know the artist behind the song “Jerusalema”.
Master KG took to Twitter to express his joy at the news, which was shared by the official Shazam Twitter account.
🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾 https://t.co/KU6nuexejo— Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) September 8, 2020