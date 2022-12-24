Mixed reactions to Mampintsha’s death

South African musician Mampintsha has passed away. Real name Mandlenkosi Maphumulo, Mampintsha passed away on December 24, 2022, at the age of 40.

His record label West Ink Records, released a statement to confirm his passing. “Husband, father, musician and West Ink CEO Mandlenkosi Mampintsha Maphumulo has died. “Details of his passing cannot be shared with the public, the family of Mandlenkosi Maphumolo, aka Mampintsha as well as the West Ink team has kindly requested privacy at this difficult time and will release a statement in due course.”

Read the full statement below: The Big Nuz member suffered a stroke earlier this week. Afrotainement, owned by colleague DJ Tira, confirmed that Mampintsha was hospitalised. “The star as he is affectionately known as Mampintsha from multi-award winning group Big Nuz, has suffered a minor stroke a week ago upon his return from a performance with Big Nuz.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Afrotainment (@afrotainmentsa) Big Nuz, which had two members (the third member R Mashesha passed away in August, 2017), recently released a song, “Ngeke”. The group is survived by Danger, real name Mzi Tshomela. There were mixed feelings on Twitter following Mampintsha’s passing. While others are saddened by his passing, some are rejoicing.

This is because of the abuse allegations levelled against him. In 2019, Babes Wodumo, Mampintsha's wife, had an interview with Metro FM’s Masechaba Lekalake, where she opened up about the alleged abuse she endured from the deceased. “People are mourning #Mampintsha like he wasn’t a disgusting human being who abused women. This day actually calls for a celebration,” commented @whydntyouluvme.

Another Twitter user said @Rangoane_fela, said: “The world is a better place with Mampintsha dead, he was a predator and a woman beater.” Although others did not like Mampintsha, they still condemned those celebrating his death. “I think we can question Mampintsha’s character without projecting our own feelings about his death onto Babes - these things are always so complicated and all we should be doing is wishing her the best,” commented @dr_nxledi.