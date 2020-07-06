EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo and his late mother-in-law, Mary Twala. Picture: Twitter
Mixed reactions to Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo asking for prayers for Somizi

The passing of veteran actress Mary Twala left many around South African shocked. 

The actress died on Saturday and her death was announced by her son, media personality, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung.

As fans tweeted messages of condolences to Somizi and said how they would miss Mary, Somizi's husband Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo opened up about his mother in-law's death. 

Hours after her death Mohale took to Twitter to express how Somizi was handling the news and asked for Mzansi to please keep their family in their prayers. 

"I’ve never seen my husband like this. Please pray for us guys, I really need to be strong for him", he tweeted. 

Mohale certainly received some prayers as tweeps replied to his request but there were also users who said there was no need to involve them. In fact, some tweeps went as far as to say that Mary, who was 80, was old enough to pass on. 

The insensitive tweets did not go unnoticed by those who hit back defending Mohale. 

Mohale's tweet saw him trend all weekend. 

See some reactions below:

Somizi also took to Instagram to post three videos of himself and his mother. 

In one video the "Idols SA" judge is seen preparing oysters for his mother while in another is from his wedding. 

See below: 

I did it my way

Thank u once again for this day Ma

