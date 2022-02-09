Mlindo The Vocalist’s team hits back at DJ Maphorisa
Local singer Mlindo the Vocalist’s manager Nyiko 'The Great' Bilankulu has hit back at claims made by DJ Maphorisa that Mlindo backstabbed him.
In a lengthy Facebook post, DJ Maphorisa alleged Mlindo double-crossed him with his road manager Nyiko.
“It’s so crazy how people will backstab you. Mlindo the Vocalist came to Jozi. He didn’t know anyone and I had to get him a road manager. Cool. I asked Nyiko to help Mlindo. At that time Nyiko was super broke but a cool, hard-working guy so I gave him a chance, not knowing the devil.
“To cut the story short, after two years I hear Nyiko is Mlindo’s manager. They cut off my percentage. He promoted himself. I said I will let them be even though I could take him back. I left them to do their thing,” he said.
Now in a recent episode of “Podcast and Chill”, Mlindo's manager said he wanted to clear the air and said DJ Maphorisa should've called him instead of going to social media.
That was not all he said, Nyiko admitted that the DJ gave Mlindo the help that he needed to branch out in the music industry. He said their relationship went south in 2020 when DJ Maphorisa wanted Mlindo to change to amapiano.
“Then Phori said if you guys are not gonna do amapiano than do your own thing, you can manage him. Already there, I was the manager. I don't know why he was not aware”, he said.
See the full clip below: