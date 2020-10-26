Mmusi and Natalie Maimane welcome baby girl
South African politician Mmusi and his wife Natalie Maimane welcomed their new baby girl and revealed her name.
Taking to his Instagram account, the One South Africa Movement founder shared a picture of Kutlwano-Grace Ntsikelelo Maimane.
Sharing a picture of the latest addition to the Maimane family, he captioned the post: “We are truly blessed. I’m so grateful for this incredible joy, surprise and much love to our family. Thank God for Kutlwano-Grace, she brings people together is truly a blessing.”
The Maimane family hasn’t been the only local personalities to welcome new additions. Recently TV host Pearl Modiadie also welcomed a bundle of joy
Taking to social media, the Metro FM host shared a heartfelt message to her bundle of joy.
She posted a picture of her baby wearing a vest written “hello world” and captioned it: “I’ve longed for you. To finally have you here feels incredibly surreal ... a feeling only my soul can deeply comprehend. Welcome to the world my love ...the purest of hearts.
“You’re perfect in every way. Your father and I love you dearly, we’re actually obsessed with you, but I’ll use the word dearly so we don’t scare you away from my love.”
Local rapper Cassper Nyovest and his baby’s mother Thobeka Majozi also welcomed their son Khotso Izwe Simba Phoolo.
Taking to Twitter shortly before Khotso was born last month, the doting dad shared a photograph of himself donning scrubs alongside the doctor, captioning the post. “Let's f****ing gooooo!!!!!! #AnyMinuteNow.”