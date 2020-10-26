Mmusi and Natalie Maimane welcome baby girl

South African politician Mmusi and his wife Natalie Maimane welcomed their new baby girl and revealed her name.

Taking to his Instagram account, the One South Africa Movement founder shared a picture of Kutlwano-Grace Ntsikelelo Maimane.

Sharing a picture of the latest addition to the Maimane family, he captioned the post: “We are truly blessed. I’m so grateful for this incredible joy, surprise and much love to our family. Thank God for Kutlwano-Grace, she brings people together is truly a blessing.”

The Maimane family hasn’t been the only local personalities to welcome new additions. Recently TV host Pearl Modiadie also welcomed a bundle of joy

Taking to social media, the Metro FM host shared a heartfelt message to her bundle of joy.