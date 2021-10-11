Mmusi Maimane and Shimza go at each other again
One South Africa Movement founder Mmusi Maimane and music producer DJ Shimza got into a twar again.
Over the weekend, the “Makhe” hitmaker hosted a Twitter Space to clear the air regarding his restaurant, The Hang Awt 1632, being booked as the venue for the tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane’s two-hour cook-off with media personality Somizi Mhlongo event.
In case you missed it, the “Miniseries Cook-off with Somizi” received a lot of backlash in June, not only the R150 000 spent on the event but also questions around impropriety about Shimza’s restaurant being used since he’s dating Athi Geleba, the head of digital communications in the presidency.
The former Democratic Alliance leader used this as a jab against Shimza in their recent twar about the R15 million “stadium” that was built in the Enoch Mgijima local municipality in the Eastern Cape.
In the Space on Sunday, Shimza answered questions from tweeps about the process he followed about the event hosted by the tourism department.
However, when questions regarding impropriety popped up, he differed from giving a direct answer with co-host @KMalatji stepping in to answer on his behalf.
Following the interest from Space, the “Congo Congo” hitmaker then tweeted Mmusi, and said: “Hao @MmusiMaimane we waited for you broer.”
To which Mmusi clapped back and said: “To join a cover up session. I wasn’t born last night.
“I told you that no DJ can spin the turntables of impropriety and corruption.”
He followed this up by stating that, in his view, if everything was above board, Shimza wouldn’t have needed his lawyer present in the Space and that he should present all the relevant paperwork.
He ended his tweet by saying: ”I know a fire pool story when I see it.“
Responding to Maimane’s request, Shimza said: “Ai Mmusi you just reaching bro, I gave you an opportunity to engage and you ran, when you ready let’s chat so I can give you the answers you need.”
However, the One South Africa Movement founder was adamant that Shimza needed to produce receipts to verify his story, to which the local DJ just said: “ai bye”.
