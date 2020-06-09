Mmusi Maimane celebrates Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle

Former Democratic Alliance leader and current leader of the One South African Movement, Mmusi Maimane has tweeted his adoration for Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle. In his tweet, Maimane said, "May these two icons grow from strength to strength. Speak your truth and don’t back down. Rise further and multiply".

May these two icons grow from strength to strength. Speak your truth and don’t back down @DJZinhle @PearlThusi



Rise further and multiply. pic.twitter.com/GQt12pE0le — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) June 8, 2020

This comes after the BFFs came under fire on Twitter in trends not related to each other.

Pearl, who starred in Netflix's Queen Sono made the trends list after she defended foreign African nationals living in South Africa. "Killing African nationals that reside in South Africa is something I will never defend. Defending borders drawn by colonizers will never be something I limit myself with", she tweeted. She ended the tweet with the hashtag, #IamAnAfrican

DJ Zinhle went on to trend after her ex, AKA, tweeted that their daughter, Kairo Forbes was richer than a social media user who threw shade at him. Following his tweet, Kairo trended with many tweets about her taking aim at Zinhle.

The "Umlilo" producer hit back at those trolling her and her daughter saying: "I don't care who said what.. Leave my child alone. She is 4 years old... I don't care what anyone does, Kairo is a child and should not be attacked.

If Kairo does something to you, then come drag her. How can you guys justify trolling a 4 year old child?"