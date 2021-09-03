Mmusi Maimane has responded to suggestions he’s too old to listen to Drake

Friday morning saw social media buzzing with comments and opinions about Drake’s new album. Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” has a 21-song tracklist that features Jay-Z, Lil’ Baby, Travis Scott, Future and Kid Cudi.

One person who seems to be enjoying the album is politician and pastor, Mmusi Maimane. The leader of One Movement South Africa, took to Twitter where he posted the album cover of “Certified Lover Boy”, with a cryptic message that seemed to be a clear dig at the DA, a party he once led. “When they ask me about the old situation…,” he tweeted. This was followed by saying: “want sympathy when they tried to end me”…

Things took a left turn when a Twitter user suggested he was too old to be listening to Drake. “You are 46!!! (probably),” replied the tweep. You are 46!!! (probably) https://t.co/Ez8KQEJwxL — Pepé Le Pew (@REA0BAKA) September 3, 2021 Maimane hit back with a spicy response: “I am 41. Jay Z is 51. You have no point, move on. Don’t forget to pick this up(L),” he wrote.

Don’t forget to pick this up. pic.twitter.com/ojNArwnRvz — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) September 3, 2021 Maimane is no stranger to appreciating celebrities and their achievements. Last year he tweeted his adoration for Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle. In his tweet, Maimane said, "May these two icons grow from strength to strength. Speak your truth and don’t back down. Rise further and multiply". This came after the BFFs came under fire on Twitter in trends not related to each other.