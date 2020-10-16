Mo Flava and long time bae Mbali Tsiki tie the knot

Radio personality Mo Flava, (Moeti Tsiki) is no longer a single man. The popular DJ recently took to his Instagram page to announce that he married the love of his life. Mo posted a beautiful picture of himself with his long time girlfriend, Mbali Enhle. And in the caption he wrote: “Meet MR and MRS TSIKI. Done and dusted. Signed. Official. My mission is to make @imbalienhle happy for the rest of her life. It will be accomplished! Celebrations loading! She deserves only the best! 👌🏾💍”. View this post on Instagram Meet MR and MRS TSIKI. Done and dusted. Signed. Official. My mission is to make @imbalienhle happy for the rest of her life. It will be accomplished! Celebrations loading! She deserves only the best! 👌🏾💍 A post shared by NgiLinde Wena (@moflava) on Oct 14, 2020 at 3:43am PDT Although together for a long time, the pair have never been publicly open with their relationship.

Details of when and where the two got married have not been made public but taking away from Mo’s caption, plans to celebrate are definitely underway.

Mbali has since changed her surname on her social media to Tsiki.

Other SA celebrities from the music fraternity including songstress, Nandi Madida, DJ Speedsta and DJ and actress, Dineo Ranaka sent congratulatory messages to the newlyweds.

Nandi Madida said: “Congrats!!”.

Thando Thabethe said: “Awww Mo congratulations to you and @imbalienhle 😍😍😍”.

DJ Speedsta said: “Congratulations DJ Moeti 🥂🥂”.

Thapelo Mokoena said: “Congratulations Champion. God bless you 2 and the Family 🥂✊🏾”.

While Dineo Ranaka said: “Moeti this is so beautiful 😍♥️”.

Mo hosts “The Morning Flava”, a breakfast show on Metro FM. He took over the biggest breakfast slot just weeks after the station fired DJ Fresh for using the word "msunery" on air in response to a listener.

Mo is also a judge on SABC1’s “The Remix SA”.