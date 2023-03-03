Mo Flava bids farewell to Metro FM after ‘8 incredible years’

Seasoned radio presenter and DJ, Moeti Tsiki, better known as Mo Flava, is set to hang up his mic at Metro FM after eight years. The personality announced the news late on Thursday afternoon in a joint statement with Metro FM, which came after Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela’s report that the breakfast show team is being replaced by DJ Sabby and Skhumba.

There are, however, no bad vibes over the departure as it was a mutual decision between the presenter and radio station. I’m bidding farewell to MetroFM. It’s been 8 incredible years! Thank you to all who have supported me! Looking forward to the journey ahead. Full statement here👉🏾 https://t.co/IF4BwN9xcF — MoFlava (@moflavadj) March 2, 2023 Flava joined the station eight years ago and had hosted the afternoon drive time show before hosting the breakfast show, which he took on after DJ Fresh’s controversial exit from the station. Flava explained his reasons for leaving.

“The time has come for me to move on and explore other opportunities. I have spent eight amazing years at Metro FM and I appreciate the opportunity I was given to do top-level radio and touch lives,” he said. “The Metro FM listeners have a very special place in my heart. I am looking forward to exploring the new opportunities I have lined up in radio where I will continue to express my talent. I am also excited about TV opportunities on the horizon. “I’ll also continue to bring young people who want to get into radio broadcasting through radio demo workshops.”