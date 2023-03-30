Mo Flava heads over to 947 FM to helm the mid-morning show

Seasoned radio presenter DJ Moeti Tsiki, better known as Mo Flava, is set take up his new position at 947 FM. After spending eight years at Metro FM, Flava will head up the mid-morning show on weekdays from 9am to noon, from Monday, April 3.

A statement by 947 confirmed the news and added that Flava “is excited to be joining the 947 and Primedia family”. “Radio has always been a great passion of his, driven by a love for music and deep, soulful sounds,“ it read. Mo Flava said: “I’m looking forward to experiencing every part of the 947 world. I can’t wait to meet the listeners and the 947 team. This is an opportunity for me to do radio at the highest level.”

Officially part of the @947 family! First show is on April 3rd! Si on! 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/W7VrwtHfcP — MoFlava (@moflavadj) March 30, 2023 Station manager Ravi Naidoo said his vast experience and style made him the perfect fit for the team, “We look forward to the unique flavour as the station continues to refresh to remain relevant and relatable for our listeners.” The internationally known DJ, who has released many music compilations and singles, will take over the slot from Msizi James.

James will team up with Bolele Polisa to host the Monday to Thursday, 7pm to 10pm slot. About James’s new spot, Naidoo added: “The duo format has its own magic and we look forward to the combined energy of these two personalities.” The new line-up follows 6am with Anele and the Club, followed by Mo Flava, Zweli Mbhele, Thando Thabethe, Robert Marawa and Msizi and Bolele, to wrap up the day.