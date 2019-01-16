Mo Flava. Picture: Instagram

Metro FM afternoon drive time radio host and club DJ, Mo Flava, is giving away Boston Media House bursaries, to students who matriculated in 2017 and 2018. Staying consistent with his messaging that one must master their craft, Mo Flava, real name Moeti Tsiki, has sent out a call to action for those interested in working in the media industry to take up the opportunity to study Media Studies through Boston Media.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce that I’ll be giving away bursaries again this year. I will personally conduct the interviews and I look forward to meeting all short-listed candidates,” says Mo Flava.

In the past eight years, over 100 students have benefited from the Mo Flava Media Studies bursaries. Students interested in studying Radio, TV, Music Production, Deejaying, Animation and Graphic Design amongst other Media Studies related degrees or diplomas should not miss out on this opportunity.