Mobi Dixon fans shower him with well-wishes after unfortunate car accident

Veteran house DJ and producer Mobi Dixon, real name Mabi Ntuli, has been involved in a car accident on Grayston Drive in Sandton. The news was shared in a statement by his team through his official platforms.

“After an unfortunate car accident, Mobi Dixon is currently receiving the best medical care,” read the statement. “We would like to thank the medical team for their support and professionalism. As well as the family and friends who have been with him through this difficult time.” Following the accident, Mobi Dixon’s planned performances have been cancelled, with new dates to be announced upon his recovery.

“All Mobi Dixon’s shows are currently cancelled. We will announce new dates in future. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mobi Dixon (@mobidixon) His team also requested privacy for the DJ during his recovery. “In order to give Mobi the space he needs to recover, we ask for privacy and patience from the media and fans during this time.”

This is not the first time, the music producer has been involved in a car accident in 2016, when he collided with a cow on the road and wrecked his car. Well-wishes having been pouring in for the ‘City Rains’ hitmaker who hails from East London, Eastern Cape since the statement’s release. “God's healing speed bhuti wam 😢🙏🏿” wrote Mafikizolo member Nhlanhla Mafu.