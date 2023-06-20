Mobi Dixon speaks on racial assault in Bloemfontein

Top Chap Media, the management of award-winning DJ and producer Mobi Dixon, shared a press release at the weekend on an alleged incident of assault and harassment that occurred in Bloemfontein. The company announced that they had become aware of a guest house owner who racially harassed and assaulted the DJ after a performance in Bloemfontein on Sunday, May 21.

“The incident occurred after an unidentified middle-aged white woman walked out of one of the rooms reserved for the artist and his team,” Dixon’s management said. “She immediately started instructing everyone to leave the premises under no valid reason or authority.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mobi Dixon (@mobidixon) It is alleged that upon being questioned about her identity and how she gained access to the rooms, she hurled racial epithets at Dixon and his team.

“Over and above being concerned how she had gained access to the rooms, the team was fearing for their personal safety and the safety of their belongings as the woman was also in possession of Mobi Dixon's wallet in her hand,” Top Chap Media said. “She physically assaulted Mobi Dixon in an attempt to push him out of the premises.” Security later arrived and identified the woman as the owner of the guest house.

Top Chap Media and Dixon have since issued a harassment and protection order against the woman because of threats that allegedly surfaced after the incident. “A case of common assault was opened against the woman. Further legal action will be pursued in due course as the woman has subsequently gone on public platforms defaming the artist's persona with unfounded statements in a character assassination attempt. “This follows a counter assault charge against Mobi Dixon.”