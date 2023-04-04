Several artists bagged their first award nominations at the recent Metro FM Music Awards 2023 nominee announcement. These are artists who have been working hard on making names for themselves in the Mzansi music scene and now their efforts are being recognised.

Following a six-year hiatus, the Metro FM Music Awards is back and bagging a nomination is a big deal. Rising newcomer, Moe bagged her first award nomination in the coveted category Best New Age R&B Artist. Making a stand-out impact in the music industry over the past year with singles “It’s A Vibe” and “Me ever after”, with the latter securing the Metro FM accolade, Moe is an artist to watch.

Zambian South African hip hop DJ, radio host and entrepreneur DJ Venom and Sebastian "Shishiliza" Jameson, the Zimbabwe-born, Botswana-raised multi-instrumentalist, producer, visual artist and music industry maven, scored a nomination for their debut project "Love is Pain", also in the "Best New Age R&B Artist" category. "It feels great to get a nomination for our debut project. We are very honoured and excited to be a part of the Metro FM Music awards," shared the artists.

“It feels great to get a nomination for our debut project. We are very honoured and excited to be a part of the Metro FM Music awards,” shared the artists. Musician and producer, Zādok, also received a nod in the category and couldn’t contain his excitement. “I’m so hype right now. I wasn’t expecting it at all, but then again I am extremely talented so it makes sense. Shout out to the Metros. I think it’s crazy I’m nominated as an artist and a song I produced ‘Lemons (Lemonade)’ is also nominated. That’s wild,” shared the artist.

Musician Mthandazo Gatya has been around in the industry and last year had his spotlight moment when he got to perform with EGOT singer John Legend. The musician caught Legend’s eyes after he participated in his open verse challenge for his smash hit “Nervous” on TikTok, after the video went viral. He has been nominated in two categories; Best Male and Best House Song for “Sizobambana” featuring Nhlonipho.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mthandazo Gatya (@mthandazogatya) “I’m really happy, this is one of the things I used to fantasise about. I would (watch) the awards and I would see myself on the stage. To finally see it all come to reality is a dream come true. “But also proof that the universe does respond and that God truly is faithful, we just need to keep the faith. “I had hoped for a nomination, but to get double, shows really my craft and brand is being well received in the country. I’m really happy about everything that has been going on in my career.