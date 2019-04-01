MoFlava. Picture: Twitter

Twitter was abuzz with confusion at Metro FM's and 5FM's little prank for April Fools day. A joke that didn't go well with the listeners as the two radio jocks switched it up by taking over each other's afternoon slots, where Thando Thabete was Metro and Mo Flava on 5fm for the beginning of the two shows.

This prank comes in the wake of Metro FM's presenter line-up announcement that had a few surprises up its sleeves.

The April Fools joke nearly broke the internet as listeners went under a low-key panic mode.

The line-up was announced this past Saturday,and the changes were effective as of today, have brought on board big names such as Ayabonga Cawe, Relebogile Mabotja, Moshe Ndiki and Andile Ncube.

Ayabonga Cawe takes over ‘METRO FM Talk’. The ‘#FreshBreakfast’ is joined by seasoned broadcaster and media personality, Relebogile Mabotja and one of South Africa's most loved media personalities Moshe Ndiki who joins ‘The Drive’ as a show contributor.

Another well-known name, Andile Ncube, switches radio homes from Radio 2000 to Metro Fm as their sports presenter for the weekend breakfast show ‘#TheWKNDR’.

These new changes will also see Somizi Mhlongo joining ‘#TheBridge’ team alongside Dineo Ranaka and Lerato Kganyago, while Sentle Lehoko takes over the ‘#NinetoMidnightWithSentle’.

The Station Manager for Metro FM, Ms Sibongile Mtyali stated that “this year’s line-up schedule is a continuation of our commitment to deliver quality programming and maintain top-of-mind awareness as the best commercial radio stations in the country.

"We are pleased that we have managed to secure some of the country’s top radio personalities joining brand METRO FM. All our personalities fit in well with what Metro FM stands for and where it’s heading”.