Mohale brushes off rumours that he wants 50% of Somizi’s estate

Social media was blazing last week after the first episode of “Living The Dream With Somizi” season 5 aired on Showmax. The media personality had revealed that he does not want to share any of his estate with his ex-husband Mohale Motaung.

"Is he going to get anything from this? They usually say over my dead body, but I’m not dying any time soon, so over this fabulous, homosexual, 97-year-old body. Zilch - not even a toothpick,” said Mhlongo. A lot had been said about Motaung in that episode, with Mhlongo’s friends and family expressing their dislike towards the model. “I never liked Mohale, I just tolerated him because Somizi loved him,” said Vusi Nova, one of Mhlongo’s close friends.

An entertainment blogger reported that Mhlongo has allegedly registered three beneficiaries under his estate. The beneficiaries are his daughter Bahumi Madisakwane, the mother of his daughter Palesa Madisakwane and his ex-husband Motaung. It is alleged that he did so in an attempt to dilute what his ex-husband would get from their divorce settlement, which is likely 50%. Motaung addressed the allegations made by the blogger and said someone must give him his numbers so that he can at least report factual news.

