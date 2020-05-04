EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo. Picture: Instagram
Mohale deletes R350 unemployment grant TikTok video after backlash

By Entertainment Reporter

Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo's parody video of what people plan to do with their R350 unemployment didn't go down well.

Over the weekend, the "Somizi and Mohale: The Union" star uploaded a video trying to make a joke of how he would spend the R350 Covid-19 unemployment grant. 

In the video, Mohale is lip-syncing to the audio of someone calling a Volkswagen dealership asking how much a Polo Vivo is. 

He captioned the video: "Me after getting the R350 the government promised us. 

Watch the video below: 
Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo. Video: TikTok
The video started circulating on Twitter after he posted it on the microblogging website with many users calling his video anti-poor and tone-deaf since he is in a place of privilege.

Following the backlash, he deleted the video from Twitter and TikTok. 

