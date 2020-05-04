Mohale deletes R350 unemployment grant TikTok video after backlash
We have a problem, Hez level it's not on the R350's. He's words has value, unlike mine. I can joke ka president. But the president can't joke with me. Proportionality decide the fairness. So Mohale is wrong.— bok naier🇿🇦 (@JulukaMakena1) May 2, 2020
If he wants to be a public figure....he nees to consider certain posts and things he says, because it always comes back to bite you when you act without thinking of the impa6that has on your brand and your followers. Now look at the back lash that he and Ntando Duma are getting.— stylecandyofficial (@Stylecandii) May 2, 2020
Today Mohale is making fun of the unemployed and their R350, we must laugh and kikiki. When it's about him and his blesser husband it's bullying. But ok...— BabesWePetitions (@Neli_Ngqulana) May 2, 2020
Your guys anti-poor antics and "jokes" are classist.— Bonga Dlulane (@BongaDlulane) May 2, 2020
Sembi Meneer. https://t.co/E5Y1kLFQYl
So sad, that video was so unnecessary and shows he is new money.— Velempini Ndlovu (@VelempiniN) May 2, 2020
I am highly offended that we are still even justifying his inhumane gesture. We come from a context where 350 was the benchmark of a good salary. What mohale did is unpardonable.— Carl Adams (@MarxistAdams) May 2, 2020