Mohale hits back at suggestions he should take Somizi to the new Sanctuary Mandela hotel

MOHALE Motaung has hit back at a suggestion that he should visit the new Sanctuary Mandela hotel with his estranged husband Somizi Mhlongo. It was announced this week that for R15 000 a night you can sleep in the bedroom of late statesman Nelson Mandela's Houghton Estate residence, which has been converted into a boutique hotel.

Reacting to the news on social media, Mohale said that he wanted to go to the hotel. Tagging a friend on Twitter, Mohale said “areye” (let’s go). When a Twitter user suggested that Mohale should go with Somizi, the social media influencer and actor hit back saying “Ei, uyaphapa maan!” (you are forward).

See below: Ei, uyaphapa maan! — Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) August 16, 2021 Mohale and Somizi made headlines earlier this month after allegations of abuse were made public. They made headlines after Mohale had accused the “Idols SA” judge of abuse in an interview he did with producers of the reality show “Living the Dream with Somizi”.

Mohale told producers that Somizi tried to kill him with a kitchen knife and struck him off the road with his car while he tried to flee. The couple had been arguing about Mohale’s alleged cheating. Somizi addressed the allegations by saying that he would refer the matter to his lawyers and confirmed that he wanted to finalise his divorce from Mohale.

He also said that never had he thought that he would need to defend his honour as a result of someone he had loved deeply deliberately harming his reputation. “I have loved loudly and proudly and, as such, you all have experienced parts of our relationship by virtue of my reality show, our wedding special on TV and our social media platform. “Now, you are also audience to what has, sadly, become a break-up between two people laced by defamation,” Somizi said.

He denied physically or emotionally abusing Mohale. “Our relationship has had its ups and downs but I have never been physically or knowingly emotionally abusive towards my estranged husband. “I vehemently deny the allegations of criminal acts towards him and would like to clear my name of that defamation.

“What I am going to state, however, is that we had one altercation in which I had to defend myself and both of us were physically hurt by the other. “I am, at this stage, not at liberty to dive deeper into the details but can state that he is not a victim in this situation.” In response, Mohale issued a statement of his own.

“I wish to make it clear that it has never been my intention to have the private details of my marriage exposed in the public nor will it ever be my intention to cause disrespect to his (Somizi’s) image,” he stated. He then clarified the circumstances surrounding the audio recording, saying that it was privileged and he “trusted the person with whom I was engaging”. Mohale also addressed the abuse allegations, saying: “I did in fact experience abuse at the hands of my estranged husband, both physical and psychological.