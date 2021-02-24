Mohale Mashigo teams up with Marvel to celebrate Black History Month

Best-selling, award-winning author, Mohale Mashigo has added another feather to her cap. She recently teamed up with Marvel to launch a thrilling tale titled “Marvel Voices: Legacy #1”, in celebration of Black heroes in the Marvel universe for Black History Month which is being celebrated today (February 24). Mashigo is one of seven creators who penned one of the action-packed stories of Marvel’s most promising young heroes - Ironheart, Ms Marvel and Shuri. Other creators include Academy Award-winning screenwriter John Ridley; singer/songwriter Saint Bodhi; award-winning writer Nnedi Okorafor; author Tochi Onyebuchi; and writers Stephanie Williams and Danny Lore. Mashigo took to Twitter to share the credits trailer for “Marvel Voices: Legacy #1” and tweeted: “OMG OMG seeing my name in a Marvel (comic) trailer. TODAY IS THE DAY ❤❤”.

Her fans and industry friends were just as excited for Mashigo as she was for herself and flooded her tweet with well wishes.

Karabo Seleka said: “TODAY IS THE DAY!!!! Yesss Mohale, wa ntlatsa. I love this for you”.

Phumeza Langa said: “I took a screenshot when your name came up. AAAAHHHHH-mazing! Congratulations”.

While Mbathane said: “This is incredible and so well deserved! Congrats you phenomenal storyteller you”.

About the project, writer John Ridley said: “I’m deeply appreciative of having had the opportunity to contribute to this amazing collection of narratives.

“Marvel’s Voices reminds us all of the power of words, representation and self-expression. And to be able to add to the growing legacy of Miles Morales ...That’s about as good as it gets”.

Fans can purchase “Marvel Voices: Legacy #1” on the Marvel online app store.