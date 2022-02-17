Mohale Motaung asks Mzansi to find ‘handsome man’ who offered help

Media personality Mohale Motaung decided to make lemonade when life handed him lemons this week. It all started when, like millions of South Africans, he tried to avoid a pothole but failed.

The radio host took to Twitter to let his followers know that his care tyre was damaged. “Just hit a pothole and my tyre is messed up!”, he tweeted. Just hit a pothole and my tyre is messed up! 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cY3A5384E8 — Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) February 15, 2022 Nobody expected what happened next.

In a follow-up tweet, the actor then asked Twitter users to help him find the ‘handsome man’ who offered to help him in his time of need. “There was a gent that came to ask me if I’m okay after I hit a pothole yesterday. This was on the corner of Old Pretoria Road and Maxwell In Waterfall - I didn’t even get his name. Akamhle. Please RT, he might be on your TL - I just wanna check up on him,” said Mohale. He then updated his followers by saying that he had got a message from the mystery man.

“I just got a DM. Y’all did the things! I’ll keep y’all updated”, he said. I just got a DM. Y’all did the things! I’ll keep y’all updated 😆😘😘 https://t.co/MMruby0HIr pic.twitter.com/Z8wjm9fdWg — Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) February 16, 2022 Mohale’s love life has been a topic of discussion for many following the news of his divorce from Simizo Moholo. In December Mohale denied dating actor Wiseman Zitha, saying that the pair are just friends.