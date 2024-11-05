Mohale Motaung buys new apartment for his 29th birthday

South African media personality Mohale Motaung closes the year with a bang and a big purchase.
The influencer took to social media to announce that he recently bought a house as a birthday gift to himself.
“Bought myself my first home, an apartment as a little birthday gift for my 29th birthday. Man, God has been so good 🥺😭🫵🏽❤️Isaiah 60:22, the Bible says, ‘When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen’.”
After receiving many well-wishes from fans and friends, some joked around saying they wanted to be his helper.
“Mohale! OMG! I am so happy for you! Damn! Congratulations my friend,” said Donald Nkomo.
Bonang Matheba and Nkanyiso Makhanya were among the celebrities who congratulated Motaung on his big news.
In other news, award-winning content creator Sabelo Hadebe also got a new place.
His new place with a warehouse design is giving New York vibes with high ceilings and big windows, allowing the light to fill the room in his open place kitchen and lounge area.
Hadebe’s followers were so happy for him because before getting a new apartment, he built a house for his family in KwaZulu-Natal.".
“God keeps showing off with Sabelo. Having a pure heart will get you far in life … I wish people knew this,” said @LadyM1306.
Another follower, @anelisa14, said: “Can’t wait to see the amazing vlogs you’re about to come out with. Big congratulations, you’re smashing it.”