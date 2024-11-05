Mohale Motaung buys new apartment for his 29th birthday

South African media personality Mohale Motaung closes the year with a bang and a big purchase. The influencer took to social media to announce that he recently bought a house as a birthday gift to himself.

“Bought myself my first home, an apartment as a little birthday gift for my 29th birthday. Man, God has been so good 🥺😭🫵🏽❤️Isaiah 60:22, the Bible says, ‘When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen’.” Mohale Motaung showing off keys for his new home. Picture: Instagram. After receiving many well-wishes from fans and friends, some joked around saying they wanted to be his helper. “Mohale! OMG! I am so happy for you! Damn! Congratulations my friend,” said Donald Nkomo.

Bonang Matheba and Nkanyiso Makhanya were among the celebrities who congratulated Motaung on his big news. In other news, award-winning content creator Sabelo Hadebe also got a new place. Sabelo Hadebe inside his new apartment. Picture: Instagram. His new place with a warehouse design is giving New York vibes with high ceilings and big windows, allowing the light to fill the room in his open place kitchen and lounge area.