Mohale Motaung calls out Cassper Nyovest over homophobic tribute post

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest lands in hot water for his tribute to Riky Rick labelled homophobic. On Thursday, the “Tito Mboweni” rapper initially shared a video of the “Boss Zonke ” star showing off his great vocals as he sings the chorus to “Sondela” by Venom, Shishiliza, Yumbs, Raspy, Blxckie, Tshego and Riky.

He simply added a heartbroken emoji. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Cassper followed this up with a story explaining a picture of himself and Riky and said: “As a man, I am very uncomfortable with another man touching me or worse, being behind me. “So when Riky crept up behind me in the middle of an interview, what I really wanna do is turn around and ask.

“Which one is this one now. “Lol… But when I heard his voice I chilled.” As a man, I am very uncomfortable with another man touching me or worse, being behind me. So when Riky creeped up behind me in the middle of an interview, what I really wanna do is turn around and ask "Which one is this one now" lol... But when I heard his voice I chilled. pic.twitter.com/I2VesgobEw — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) February 25, 2022 The “Destiny” rapper was called out for the caption with many tweeps calling it homophobic, including media personality Mohale Motaung.

In a now-deleted tweet, he said: “This is very homophobic Cassper! Remove this.” Other users spoke out and explained why the wording of the post was allegedly homophobic. “Not me crawling out of my cave and reactivating my account just to deal with this bull.

“I thought we left homophobia (and automatically the existence of my Twitter account) in 2021. “But here we are...” said @BadubeS. Not me crawling out of my cave and reactivating my account just to deal with this bull.



I thought we left homophobia (and automatically the existence of my Twitter account) in 2021.



But here we are.... 🙄 https://t.co/RHUlWunHsw — Baduuube Salamina 🏳️‍🌈 (@BadubeS) February 25, 2022 “Managed to make this tragedy into a: Me, me, me, me, me, I, I, I, I, I, me, me, me, I, I, I with a dash of homophobia,” said @dalysoharris.

Managed to make this tragedy into a: Me, me, me, me, me, I,I, I, I, I, me, me, me, I, I, I with a dash of homophobia 😂 https://t.co/kl9CK1ckDY — DALYSO HARRIS🚬 (@dalysoharris) February 25, 2022 “Ah yes even in grief let’s never leave behind the ✨homophobia✨,” commeted @Temptingtony__. ah yes even in grief lets never leave behind the ✨homophobia✨ https://t.co/eFbpih03Ki — EIC (@Temptingtony__) February 25, 2022 “Yesterday I was talking about how straight males can’t even hug their male friends because that is too gay. “Remember this the next time a man dies from suicide and men start saying they don’t have safe spaces or people to talk to,” commented @GodessOshun.

Yesterday I was talking about how straight males can’t even hug their male friends because that is too gay. Remember this the next time a man dies from Suicide and men start saying they don’t have safe spaces or people to talk to. https://t.co/ki5A01RqC6 pic.twitter.com/NOgeJzSWeS — Oshun of Evangelista (@GodessOshun) February 25, 2022 Cassper seems to be unfazed by the criticism and responded to the backlash and said: “Y’all wasting your time with me. “I’ve long gotten over this hill. Bash away!!! “I simply don't give a f***!!! The same way y’all don’t give a f*** about me or my pain, I don’t give a f***!!! M***** a lona kaofela!!!! God knows my heart, I am free!!!