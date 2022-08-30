Mohale Motaung closes the chapter on his failed marriage to Somizi Mhlongo

August has been quite the month for reality TV star Mohale Motaung following the airing of his Showmax tell-all special "Mohale: On The Record".
In the tell-all, Motaung took control of the narrative as he shared his version of events of his highly-publicised marriage with media personality Somizi Mhlongo.
The former couple was once Mzansi’s poster couple with their first-of-its-kind same- sex wedding special “Somizi & Mohale: The Union”, which earned them a nomination at the South African Film and Television Awards.
“Mohale: On The Record” topped the trends list on Twitter as viewers took in all the bombshells Motaung dropped in his Oprah Winfrey-style interview with news anchor and radio host Aldrin Sampear.
Motaung filled in the blanks in the special, after being the main topic on “Living The Dream With Somizi” season five.
The Opulence radio host penned a social media post thanking the public for allowing him to voice his truth.
“All I can say is Thank you. You allowed me to voice my truth and I will forever be indebted to you. In a country that faces so many social issues, you allowed me to be in the forefront of my narrative. For that I am grateful,” he wrote.
While the decision to shoot the special was not easy, Motaung expressed that it was "worth it".
He also shared that the chapter is now closed and following the latest instalment from Showmax, “Somizi and Mohale: End Of The Road”, many fans are pleased to hear that the chapter is closed.
The month of August has been quite momentous. Thank you for allowing me to voice my truth. 🙏🏽❤️— Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) August 30, 2022
In a country that faces many social issues, you allowed me to be in the forefront of my narrative. 🤍#MohaleOTR is still Showing on @ShowmaxOnline
This chapter is now closed. 🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/dbtT9muXGv
In his post, Motaung also shared that fans should be on the lookout for his next move.