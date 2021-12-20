Mohale Motaung denies dating actor Wiseman Zitha

Ever since it was announced that he was divorcing Somizi Mhlongo, speculation about Mohale Motaung’s love life have been rife. Now the media personality has put to bed rumours about the status of his relationship with someone he has been linked to the most.

Mohale has denied dating actor Wiseman Zitha, saying that the pair are just friends. In an interview with City Press, Mohale addressed the rumours. “We are friends. Every time I post a picture of him, (people) say we are dating.”

“Every time they see us together, they ask us questions about our relationship, but he is my friend,” said Mohale. He also added that he’s not dating, and he’s tired of being in a relationship. “I will get back to dating at some point; not now.”

Wiseman also confirmed Mohale’s comments and said he is not dating anyone at the moment. “We are not dating, we are just good friends, and we have been for a very long time.” According to the Giyani: Land of Blood star, he and Mohale have been friends for years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohale Tebogo Motaung (@mohale_77) Mohale and his now estranged husband, Somizi, made headlines in August after allegations of abuse were made public. This was after Mohale had accused the former Idols SA judge of abuse in an interview he did with producers of the reality show Living the Dream with Somizi. Mohale told producers that Somizi tried to kill him with a kitchen knife and struck him off the road with his car while he tried to flee.