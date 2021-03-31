Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo becomes director of his 5th company

While many still know Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo for being media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung’s husband, Mohale has been creating his own star in the entertainment industry. From scoring acting gigs on two major shows to modelling, the reality star is making a name for himself. And to add to his growing résumé, Mohale has announced something new. He has just become the director of his fifth company. Taking to Instagram, Mohale, who is already the chief executive of Glam Troupe, posted a picture of himself saying: “From today, I am officially a director to my 5th company, and thanks to my lawyers @roux_legal for advising and ironing out everything for me. “Tip of the day: Every entrepreneur needs a lawyer”.

He added “#EntrepreneurshipChronicles”.

Last year Mohale responded to criticism he received after it was announced that he would be making a guest appearance on “Rhythm City”.

Following the announcement that he would be joining the hit e.tv soapie, social media was sent into a frenzy.

Twitter users questioned why Mohale would be getting an acting job over performing arts graduates who were more qualified.

A debate ensued and while many defended his new gig, others lambasted it.

“About the ’Rhythm City’ gig, people expect me to not do anything simply because I’m married to a famous person.

“I can’t blame myself for getting married to Somizi, and that now must not mean I shouldn’t pursue any opportunities simply because people are going to say that Somizi got them for me”, said Mohale.

He said those making comments on social media knew nothing about how he got the gig. He added that he auditioned for the role and was not alone in the audition, as many have said.

“My agent sent me an email and said myself and six others have been picked to audition, I recorded a self-tape and sent it.”