Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo jokes about buying a Porsche Cayenne

Actor and businessman Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo brought the much needed comic relief to keep nation-wide lockdown blues at bay.

With international travel for leisure halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, it seems peeps have resorted to clearing their luggage bags for future vacations.

But when Mhlongo-Motaung discovered foreign currency in his travel bag, he jokingly revealed his plans to buy a luxury ride, leaving Mzansi in stitches.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday the “MTV Shuga” actor shared “I found 20 euros in my travelling backpack- surely I can go buy a Porsche Cayenne?”