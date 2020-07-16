EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo. Picture: Instagram
Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo jokes about buying a Porsche Cayenne

Actor and businessman Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo brought the much needed comic relief to keep nation-wide lockdown blues at bay.

With international travel for leisure halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, it seems peeps have resorted to clearing their luggage bags for future vacations.

But when Mhlongo-Motaung discovered foreign currency in his travel bag, he jokingly revealed his plans to buy a luxury ride, leaving Mzansi in stitches.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday the “MTV Shuga” actor shared “I found 20 euros in my travelling backpack- surely I can go buy a Porsche Cayenne?”

While some found the comment funny, others took the opportunity to give Motaung-Mhlongo solid financial advice on how to invest his 20 euros.

Meanwhile, social media has been lit comments Mzansi pokes fun at the star’s comment, with many offering to help him buy the German luxuxy car. 

Well, of course others spoilt the fun and reminded tweeps that 20 euros is no more than R380.

