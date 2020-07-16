Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo jokes about buying a Porsche Cayenne
Actor and businessman Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo brought the much needed comic relief to keep nation-wide lockdown blues at bay.
With international travel for leisure halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, it seems peeps have resorted to clearing their luggage bags for future vacations.
But when Mhlongo-Motaung discovered foreign currency in his travel bag, he jokingly revealed his plans to buy a luxury ride, leaving Mzansi in stitches.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday the “MTV Shuga” actor shared “I found 20 euros in my travelling backpack- surely I can go buy a Porsche Cayenne?”
I found 20 euros in my traveling backpack- surely I can go buy a Porsche Cayenne? 😭😭😭😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yNk5dnclsD— Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) July 15, 2020
While some found the comment funny, others took the opportunity to give Motaung-Mhlongo solid financial advice on how to invest his 20 euros.
Get some land and cows 👊— BoNgANi JoBe💫 (@BonganiJobe87) July 15, 2020
Buy a car and invest the rest...— Miss MC🎤 (@_DivaMotelle) July 15, 2020
Why not look into property? Maybe along okavango delta... get financial advisors to help you invest that money.— #Paris ♡♡ (@NtshepyK) July 15, 2020
Invest only 10 euros of that into my WhatsApp gifting group and you will get 60 euros return. You can buy a couple of Cayennes 😂😂😭— Tshego (@Pitso_psa) July 15, 2020
Plus a wine estate with the change💀— Nosipho Phakathi (@Nosipho_Pkt) July 15, 2020
Meanwhile, social media has been lit comments Mzansi pokes fun at the star’s comment, with many offering to help him buy the German luxuxy car.
Add on yazi. 😎 pic.twitter.com/zbzBF6jU7Z— Thabanep (@Preciou14027041) July 15, 2020
Ushota kabu Kae 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VfbnFTYNHJ— Country Girl 🇿🇦 🇳🇬🏳️🌈 (@Realnondumis) July 16, 2020
I’m sure this can help🤷🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/eRUorsTB1G— Y.S. Mahlangu💕 (@iam_yvee) July 15, 2020
This 21 Billion Dollars should be more than enough. 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/fnwrSxADYI— DIKELA 🦁 (@LungaQM23) July 16, 2020
Well, of course others spoilt the fun and reminded tweeps that 20 euros is no more than R380.