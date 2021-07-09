Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo’s friends and family show him love on his 26th birthday

South African model and actor Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo is celebrating his 26 birthday. The husband of the “Idols SA” judge Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung started celebrating his birthday a day prior.

He went to Aronia Day Spa in Houghton with a friend instead of his hubby. His Instagram stories are full of birthday wishes from his friends and fans. However, the message that he loved the most is the one he received from his mother, and it read as follows:

“Today I want you to know you’re always in my thoughts. I pray to God to grant you a long and peaceful life. May you find happiness in your life.” Motaung also wished himself a happy and wrote: “Chapter #26 UNLOCKED. Happy birthday to myself. Mohale, I love you!” So far, his husband, Somizi hasn’t posted anything on social media about Mohale’s birthday.

However, Mohale’s friends continue to show him love on his special day by sending sweet messages. “Happy birthday my boo thang @mohale_motaung. I love you so much and I am so proud of everything you've accomplished. Have an amazing day,” said @MissTinah_M. His dentist @drflossa also wished him well and wrote: “Happy birthday