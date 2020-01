Mohale Motaung puts troll in their place over car comment









Mohale Motaung. Picture: Instagram It seems that trolls aren't going to let go of the idea that Mohale Motaung is only with Somizi Mhlongo because of money go to rest. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Motaung posted a selfie of him in the newlyweds' Mercedes Benz G-Wagon. One user then decided to throw some shade and said: "When are you buying your own car?" When are you buying your own car? — NO SHIT HERE 😊😘🌸💞 (@MmasieT) January 4, 2020

Tweeps came to Motaung's defence telling @MmasieT to mind her business and referring to her as bitter.

Mara they are married, it is his car, kamina ka wena in marriage 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Mr T (@brajob_) January 5, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣 why o nale jealous wena “dearling”? pic.twitter.com/aElVKnM1cZ — Ms April🥰 (@Ms_NanaApril) January 5, 2020

Find some hobby cc you bitter we love @mohale_motaung as is car or not that's non of your business,clearly your level of intelligence is too low even for grade R learners Tjooooo — Khensani Kosa (@Khensani1666) January 5, 2020

However, the "Living The Dream With Somizi" star put the troll in their place clapping back and said: "I’ll buy my own car when you remove those gold stuff you have on your teeth, deal?"

I’ll buy my own car when you remove those gold stuff you have on your teeth, deal? https://t.co/bQxDW5p5FW pic.twitter.com/mKZpzNPags — Mohale Motaung 🥇 (@mohale_motaung) January 5, 2020

Somhale also finished their white wedding planning on Sunday, with the "Idols SA" judge posting a video of them with their wedding planners.

The wedding is set to take place later this month.