Mohale Motaung slams Sol & MacG for transphobic joke about Vuya Dabula scandal

Media personality Mohale Motaung has hit back at controversial podcasters Sol Phenduka and MacG after the duo made what he regards as distasteful jokes. This comes after the duo spoke about recent allegations that Vuyo Dabula cheated on his wife with Demi The Doll.

In their conversation, they made a transphobic ‘joke’. “Shame man that (that) had to happen to Vuyo. An amazing guy. I saw him last week at Auckland Park. Yeah he likes riding beautiful transies,” said Sol. “I saw a picture of the trans woman… I got to say holla at me at 3 in the morning I am going in bro, she’s beautiful. I’m like she’s trans?,” said MacG.

“Why were you surprised that she’s trans? She’s beautiful,” said Sol. “I mean she looks like a woman bro,” said MacG. “She is a woman. A trans woman,” responded Sol.

Watch the rest of the clip below: Man, Sol Phenduka is legendary with this! 🤣🤣🤣#PodcastAndChillWithMacG | #VuyoDabula | #Demi pic.twitter.com/RTjV4Qdx68 — Andile Miya  (@Ashiington) November 22, 2021 A tweep thought Sol and MacG were “legendary” for these comments but Mohale did not agree. Mohale slammed “Podcast And Chill” for their transphobic jokes.

“Legendary with what? Making transphobic jokes? K!” tweeted Mohale. See below: Legendary with what? Making transphobic jokes? K! https://t.co/tjPov2CHwe — Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) November 29, 2021 This week Mohale also revealed that he almost fell victim to drink-spiking.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Motaung revealed that his drink was nearly spiked twice but thankfully his friend discovered the perpetrator. “Last night someone tried to spike my drink TWICE, Thank God @uPeace_ was there and saw this guy. “We didn’t even know what to do after we caught him because we were just in so much disbelief. People are weird!”