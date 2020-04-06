Mohale’s alcohol stock in lockdown gives Mzansi chest pains

Weekends in Mzansi have not been the same since lockdown and those that bought alcohol are slowly making their way through their stock patiently waiting for the end date to approach.





While many South Africans made sure they had enough alcohol to get them through pre-lockdown, Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo stash seems to be more than enough.





Taking to Twitter on Friday, "One Night" singer Shade asked tweeps how much stock they had left.

How much stock you got left? pic.twitter.com/lZmyLQ11yw — Church Dropout (@SHADE_WORLDWIDE) April 3, 2020

To which Mohale replied: "25 bottles of champagne, 6 bottles of sparkling wine, 2 bottles of Prosecco, 8 bottles of gin, 12 bottles of vodka, 4 bottles of whiskey, 1 bottle of aperol, 2 bottles of tequila, 1 bottle of Jägermeister, 72 ciders, 12 beers and 4 bottles of wine."

This response left tweeps in awe as some didn't get enough stock to make it through the 21 days.

Are you sure, can i pay you a surprise visit? pic.twitter.com/StRitjkNtC — Lucky MB. (@YamunguD) April 4, 2020

Karma will get you. Why torture us a country, Mohale? — Gunjie (@KingSenny_) April 4, 2020

Can I come visit. I have papers I'm Corona free pic.twitter.com/OA8U5fj8Ts — 02/04/20 Born Day🎉🎂🎊🔥 (@Pearl_of_a_King) April 4, 2020