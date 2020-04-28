EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo. Picture: Instagram
Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo. Picture: Instagram

Mohale's hairline becomes the talk of Twitterville

By Entertainment Writer Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo got a lot more then he bargained for when he decided to show off his lockdown hairstyle. 

The social media influencer and husband of media personality, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung  uploaded a video and pictures of himself rocking a lockdown hairstyle which saw him move away from his usual bald look to some hair. 

However, it was his hairline that caused a stir. Many social media users asked if he was really 24 years old with a hairline that receded as far back as his did. Others compared him to the infamous South African furniture retailer, Joshua Doore's logo, of an old, bald man sitting on a sofa. 

In the video, Mohale says, "I really enjoy my hair like this. I mean I don't have much hair, but...I mean...I have never went this long without cutting my hair. It feels absolutely amazing. I wish I had more hair though..unfortunately..eish". 

Watch the full video below:
When Twitter users replied making fun of his hairline, Mohale joined in.

Share this article:

Related Articles