Mohale's hairline becomes the talk of Twitterville
Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo got a lot more then he bargained for when he decided to show off his lockdown hairstyle.
The social media influencer and husband of media personality, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung uploaded a video and pictures of himself rocking a lockdown hairstyle which saw him move away from his usual bald look to some hair.
However, it was his hairline that caused a stir. Many social media users asked if he was really 24 years old with a hairline that receded as far back as his did. Others compared him to the infamous South African furniture retailer, Joshua Doore's logo, of an old, bald man sitting on a sofa.
In the video, Mohale says, "I really enjoy my hair like this. I mean I don't have much hair, but...I mean...I have never went this long without cutting my hair. It feels absolutely amazing. I wish I had more hair though..unfortunately..eish".
Watch the full video below:
When Twitter users replied making fun of his hairline, Mohale joined in.
The chronicles of being bald. 🤦🏽♂️ Good Morning y’all. pic.twitter.com/drPpkqeh8N— Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) April 24, 2020
Lockdown hair be like 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XPGAp6Q3bo— #TweetAnalyst😌 (@YakaFortune) April 24, 2020
Same WhatsApp group.— Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) April 24, 2020
Bro how old are you in real layifu?— Not Rupert (@RupertCPTWN) April 24, 2020
Drag me, it’s okay 😂😂— Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) April 24, 2020
"You've got an uncle in the furniture business..."— Oyama_M (@TheRealOyama) April 24, 2020
Is that the reason why you are always wearing a cap or something?— Thee Iron Lady (@Refilwe36) April 24, 2020
Soccer field sana😂😂😂 not bad at all— Nazo (@NazoSityata) April 24, 2020