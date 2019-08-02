Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: Instagram

In a move that no one saw coming, television channel 'Moja Love' has released a statement distancing itself from comments made by Ntsiki Mazwai. This follows comments Mazwai made on Twitter about 'Morning Live' news anchor, Leanne Manas in which she labelled her 'ignorant' and said she was not amazing at her job but just had 'white privilege'.

The controversial poet made the comments after the SABC wished Manas for her 15th year work anniversary. Many Twitter users debated her comments and slammed her for always being negative.

In the statement, the channel said, "The views expressed by Ntsiki Mazwai are not those of the channel and were expressly made by Ms Mazwai in her personal capacity. 'Moja Love' values, loves and respects all South Africans and we celebrate all the diversity that enriches our country. We do not condone any form of discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, religion, gender, race, culture or in any other form." The channel also went on to wish Manas a happy 15th work anniversary.

Statement on Nstiki Mazwai's Remarks pic.twitter.com/e4hUFWe0IY — MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) August 1, 2019





Mazwai is a co-host on the channel's flagship popular talk show, 'Show Me Love'. Following the statement, Mazwai fired back at the channel. She uploaded a video on her social media in which she defended her comments.





"The statement from 'Moja Love': that's deep, yo! I don't understand how come you haven't sent out press releases for when I attack black people, but now it is time to grovel for white people and you are there," she said. She went on to say, ' Leanne Manas for me is not incredible at her job. She's not moving. She doesn't even know indigenous languages'."



