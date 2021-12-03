Moja Love suspends Jub Jub after Amanda Du-Pont’s rape and physical abuse claims

Since the airing of musician and television presenter Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye's interview on “Podcast and Chill” earlier in the week, Jub Jub and podcast host MacG have come under fire for the lewd way in which they discussed sexual relations with women. During the interview, Jub Jub said his former partner and the mother of his child, Kelly Khumalo, instigated his break-up from ex-girlfriend Amanda Du Pont through the use of muti (traditional African medicine).

On Thursday, Du Pont took to social media to address his remarks and slam him for spreading lies. In her social media caption, and the accompanying Instagram video, she alleges Jub Jub raped and physically abused her over the course of their two-year relationship. She said she left him after he tried to kill her.

"My side– I was raped and physically abused by Jub Jub. Only thing I did wrong was keep quiet. That ends here. GBV is absolutely unacceptable!! “I will not be publicly ridiculed by a criminal! Rape is not smashing!! Time we deal with this demon." https://t.co/HdE7QOyJfL My side- I was raped and physically abused by Jub Jub. Only thing I did wrong was keep quiet. That ends here. GBV is absolutely unacceptable!! I will not be publicly ridiculed by a criminal! Rape is not smashing!! Time we deal with this demon✊🏽 — Amanda du-Pont (@AmandaDupont) December 2, 2021 In the nearly 18-minute video posted on her Instagram profile, Du Pont says she decided to expose Jub Jub after she heard him claim that he'd "smashed" her.

"I'm different, I've grown, and I think I'm a really strong woman and I believe other women should never, ever, ever let another man step on the name you've worked so hard to build." She went on to say that she was raped for two years and that she was afraid to leave because of the power his mother had. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont)

On Wednesday, before Du Pont’s bombshell statement, Jub Jub said there were more revelations to come. He has since deleted the post. “My name has been dragged in the mud for far too long, people mocking and undermining what it took to build this name.” he wrote. “MacG just got a sneak peek of what's to come. The real truth about myself, family, snakes, prison, friends, accident, justice system and everyone in it and all the events of my life will come out start to finish with the proof."

Jub Jub said that he is tired of being quite, and the interview he did with MacG is just a piece of so many stories that he is going to share with us #macg pic.twitter.com/DB1xtAl4Ba — Truthteller (@Truthte83602973) December 1, 2021 Masechaba Khumalo, a spokesperson for minister Nathi Mthethwa, said she believed Du Pont because Jub Jub also raped her. "I believe @AmandaDupont. Molemo Maarohanye (Jub Jub) raped me too. It happened in Mama Jakie's house in Naturena. “He was my boyfriend. I was a teenager. I was a virgin."