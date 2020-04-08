Moja Love to donate R200K towards Vinolia Mashego's family

Tau then said that the channel would be donating R200 000 to Mashego's family with R50 000 going towards the funeral while the other R150 000 would go towards her children.

Also stating that while she had her challenges before joining Moja Love she was still full of life on set, showed a great work ethic, was eager to learn and offer knowledge for the younger people on her team.

Furthermore, it was revealed that nine episodes had already been shot and that she was happy for the channel in giving her a second chance in the industry.

In the statement by channel CEO Aubrey Tau, Moja Love shared that they were saddened by the passing of Mashego and praised her work on their new comedy show "Bheka S'kubambile".

They ended the statement by sharing their condolences to the family.

Read the full statement below:

"Passing of Vinolia "V-Mash" Mashego Moja LOVE Family is saddened by the passing away of one of it's presenter Veteran Vinolia Mashego as announced by her family on Tuesday.

"Mashego had joined the Moja love team as a Presenter of our new comedy show called 'Bheka S'kubambile', a role she executed with excellence, thanks to her many years of experience in the entertainment industry.

"At the time of her passing, Mashego had shot nine episodes for 'Bheka S'kubambile', and had enjoyed every moment of shooting together with her newly found family.

"Mashego was well known for her previous work with other broadcasters, where she made a name for herself, she had always treasured her new work with Moja Love, the channel that gave her a second chance in life.

"She might have had her own challenges before, but when she came to us, we saw somebody who was full of life, and despite her enormous experience, she was still eager to learn. We were impressed with her work ethic and her generosity as she also used her second chance to teach and train young people in her team.

"To show how much we treasured Vinolia Mashego's contribution to the Moja Love Family, the channel has decided to donate R200 000 to her family in order the ease them of the pain of having to deal with the stress of scrambling for resources to bury our talented presenter.

"A donation of R50 000 will be made towards her burial and a further R150 000 to the family for the upkeep of her children. We indeed pay our deepest condolences to her family and those close to her."We lost a giant, a talented presenter who was ready to shine again."