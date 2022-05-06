Mome Mahlangu sends love to Zola 7, asks fans to continue to pray for him

Reality TV star, businesswoman and author Mome Mahlangu penned a sweet tribute to kwaito legend and television presenter Bonginkosi “Zola 7” Dlamini. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Mahlangu also pleaded with Mzansi to continue to pray for Zola’s full recovery.

Mahlangu shared a heart-warming video clip of her and her comedian husband, Toll A** Mo, real name Mongezi Mahlangu, dancing and singing along with Zola 7, at his Melville home. In her caption, Mahlangu explained that the video was taken last year when the “Guluza” hitmaker was sick. “…I woke up thinking about this life journey and how we take it for granted and how things can turn overnight with no warning, we grew up and became family with a lot of people in Melville that even when we are no longer there, we make time and send our prayers,” she wrote.

“I respect people’s lives I kept this footage since last year august for him to be comfortable in public, we went to visit u majola ka jama to try and convince him to stand up and fight for his life, it’s almost a year and I’m happy to see him out there and gradually healing, let’s keep praying for his wellness…. I ❤️ you @jamazola7” Mahangu further encouraged those who want to lend Zola a helping hand, to please reach out to him. “For those who still want to send anything to him check out his page @jamazola7 and send what u can as he continues to fight through…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mome Nale Mahlangu (@mrsmome.m) Zola 7 got Twitter in a frenzy when a video of him started making the rounds on social media, just a few month ago. In the viral video, Zola, who had publicly announced that he’s been living with epilepsy for over four years, is seen chatting and smoking. But what caught the attention of many South Africans was how frail Zola looked.

This resulted in concerned fans suggesting a crowdfunding campaign for the star, to help with medical and financial support. Zola openly accepted the kind gesture. We recently saw the likes of DJ Cleo and Shauwn Mkhize sharing visuals of their recent interaction with Zola, also publicly announcing that they will be pitching in to help Zola with the necessary funding.

Ealier in the week, Zola took to Twitter to share the moment when he surprised fellow musician Cassper Nyovest on stage at a performance in Rustenburg. "Last night I decided to gate crash @casspernyovest performance in Rustenburg," Tweeted Zola, along with a 2-minute clip of the moment he took to the stage on Sunday night. "We did #Bonginkosi and the crowd went wild. #namanje," tweeted the muso. When Zola entered the stage, Cassper bowed and shook his hand.