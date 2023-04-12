Mona Monyane weighs in on Dalai Lama asking a boy to ‘suck’ his tongue

Renowned South African actress Mona Monyane has weighed in on the controversial incident, whereby Tibet’s spiritual leader Dalai Lama asked a young boy to “suck” his tongue. In the video footage that has surfaced on social media, the Dalai Lama, 87, was seen kissing a young boy on the lips before sticking out his tongue and asking the young fellow to suck his tongue at a recent event in India.

Dalai Lama. Photo Supplied The incident has since caused a global uproar. The former “Muvhango” star hailed South African authorities for denying the Dalai Lama entry into the country in 2014. In her post, Monyane shared an old Associated Press article when the Dalai Lama’s visa application to visit South Africa was rejected for the third time.

The Dalai Lama was set to attend the 14th World Summit of Nobel peace laureates in October 2014 when the South African government declined his visa. “May we continue to protect our children 🙌🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾. #2014andcounting🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦,” wrote Monyane. See the full post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mona Monyane (@mona.monyane) Multi-award-winning singer Cardi B also condemned this act of child abuse. She tweeted: “This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. “Predators could be our neighbours, our school teachers, even people wit money, power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them.”

This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money ,power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t… — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 10, 2023 On Monday, the Nobel Peace Prize winner apologised to the boy and his family for the incident in an official statement shared on social media. “A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. “His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, die the hurt his words may have caused,” read the statement.

“His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident.” pic.twitter.com/vlmUbI4vqz — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) April 10, 2023 His apology, however, received mixed reactions, with many including the EFF calling for the Dalai Lama’s “arrest” for child abuse. “The lame apology issued today from the Dalai Lama Office must be rejected with condemnation. Child abuse cannot be apologised away.