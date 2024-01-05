Mondli Ngcobo's baby mama Mandy Malebo's past video resurfaces amid reports of her death

There have been conflicting reports doing the rounds on social media about local influencer Mandy Malebo. The 28-year-old socialite was said to have died after reportedly taking her own life.

Local celebrity blog Maphephandaba then suggested that the mom of one complained to close friends about alcohol poisoning before she was rushed to hospital. Although details surrounding her passing still remain unclear, fans have been taking to X to express their condolences. Reality TV star and friend Tebogo Ramokgadi posted a video of the two with the caption: “Not my friend Mandy?!”

Not my friend Mandy?! #mandymalebo 💔 pic.twitter.com/NX1riWC9f1 — #AFRICANDIAMOND💎 (@TebogoRamokgadi) January 4, 2024 “I am going to miss you forever, angel. This was meant to be a better and beautiful year but God had other plans. Rest easy,” wrote close friend @brainy_beaut.

I am going to miss you forever, angel. 🕊🤍



This was meant to be a better and beautiful year but God had other plans. Rest easy, Tlago wame. ☹️ https://t.co/FPhgNZsb8D pic.twitter.com/JPwWHpktg0 — Nothing, please✋🏾😩 (@brainy_beaut) January 4, 2024 Social commentary account The Instigator also paid tribute to Malebo, accompanied by a carousel of pictures.

Rest in Peace to Mandy Malebo 🕊️🕊️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/fh01l2t0D2 — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) January 4, 2024 Malebo may have been a successful businesswoman, but it was her strained relationship with record producer and music artist Mondli Ngcobo, who is also the father of her son, that put her firmly in the spotlight.

In a previous video, which has since resurfaced, she accused Ngcobo of abuse and withholding child support. Mandy Malebo calling out Mondli.. pic.twitter.com/wugDaqPXDX — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) January 5, 2024

In the video, Malebo claimed the muso only gave her R1,500 for child maintenance and refused to pay for her apartment, where she lived with their child. She also called out her family for being complicit in the abuse because Ngcobo continued to give money. “I’m not going to be quiet about how sh*t Mondli is all because he sends money,” she said.