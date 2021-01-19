Monique Muller accuses Katlego Maboe’s lawyer of lying

Katlego Maboe’s ex-girlfriend Monique Muller has accused his lawyer of lying about contacting her directly. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Muller posted screenshots of interactions she’s had with Maboe’s lawyer, Ellen Louis. In a response to News24, Louis claimed she has never been in direct contact with Muller. However, Muller is refuting these claims and posted images of Louis allegedly trying to contact her via Facebook and text messages. See the posts below:

Picture: Monique Muller Instagram Stories

Earlier this month, Maboe was arrested for being in contempt of court, a police spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said a 34-year-old man was arrested on January 2 in Pinelands for contempt of court.

He appeared in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on January 6 in connection with the case involving Muller.

Maboe’s representative, Lerato Maleswena, said: “The matter is being heard in the Magistrate’s Court and is currently sub judice.

“No further comment can be made and any party making comments to the media or publishing any allegations can be held in contempt of court.“

This comes after Maboe was embroiled in a cheating scandal in which Muller accused him of giving her a sexually transmitted disease.

In the video that went viral, Maboe admits to having an affair with Nikita Murray, a former OUTsurance employee.

Shortly afterwards, the presenter was suspended from SABC 3’s “The Expresso Show” and OUTsurance announced the removal of all his television adverts, replacing him with media personality Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp.

Last year, a Change.org petition was launched by Lindy KaMahlobo just days after cheating and abuse allegations were levelled against Maboe by Muller.

In her petition, she urged South Africans to rally behind Maboe and help revoke OUTsurance and Expresso’s decision to take him off air.

The petition reads: “KATLEGO MABOE is he not allowed to have a personal life? I am not condoning his behaviour of cheating on his partner but this young man is human after all and I feel this woman took their internal bedroom or home affairs to the outside world of which it doesn't concern us and it doesn't concern his work as well.

“If Outsurance doesn’t bring Katlego back this petition will be signed by South Africans to boycott Outsurance until you bring the poor guy back on our screens again.”