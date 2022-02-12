Moonchild reveals she is single and wants a man and woman in her life

Musician and reality television star Moonchild Sanelly has revealed that she is single and now wants to have a man and woman in her life. The body-positive and sexually fluid star was a guest on “Podcast and Chill”, where she spilled the tea to host MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho.

Moonchild said she was not in a space to be in serious relationships in her life right now, and preferred to have sexual relations. "The last time I was here I had just got into a relationship with my girlfriend. Now I just got out of a relationship with my girlfriend. Now I'm in a f**kship," she said. Moonchild said she wants to have "a man and woman" in her life going forward.

"I'm single now. I'm just putting it out there. I'm not dating. My way forward is that I need a man and a woman in my life." In her reality series, “Moonchild Sanelly Woza”, which aired on BET Africa, she shared intimate moments of her relationship with her partner, Gontse More. It was also the first time that the star was open about who she was in a relationship with. News of the pairs split might come as a surprise to many, considering the duo got engaged on the show.