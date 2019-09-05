Moonchild Sanelly. Picture: Instagram
On Tuesday local artist Moonchild Sanelly shared her stories of being sexually assaulted three times. 

Following the national outcry on Monday for something to be done about gender-based violence and femicide, many women shared their stories. 

The "My Power" rapper's post started with what happened after she went to the closest police station to  report her uncle for sexually harassment. 

Once Moonchild and her friend Maps got there, the police officers - both men and women - asked her what she was wearing and why she danced with her uncle.

They told her to go home and speak to her family. They even drove her home in a police van.

The "iWalk Ye Phara" rapper also said her uncle told her not to tell her aunt. He was paying her varsity fees and threatened to stop if she told anyone.

The second case happened when one of her cousins, who came to visit during the holidays, would touch her inappropriately . Moonchild said she never told anyone because she felt ashamed but later realised she was protecting a molester. 

The last assault happened in Johannesburg when a person she used to sleep with raped her. She again kept quiet to protect him. 

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to protesters outside Parliament where he highlighted steps the government was planning to take to deal with gender-based violence and femicide. 