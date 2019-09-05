One time I was sexually harassed by my uncle and went to report it with my friend Maps— Moonchild Sanelly (@Moonsanelly) September 3, 2019
The cops both male and Women asked me what was I wearing and why did I dance with my uncle and that I should go home and talk about it with my family
They took me in the van and drove me home
Then they left! My uncle never even told my aunt coz he had threatened me at the time of the incident by saying ,we mustn’t tell my aunt what WE had done. He also threw in the fact that since my mom was gone ,my varsity fees were expensive and we wouldn’t want to not to to school— Moonchild Sanelly (@Moonsanelly) September 3, 2019
I was once raped in jhb by a person I used to fuck with. I had met a new person so I was good!— Moonchild Sanelly (@Moonsanelly) September 3, 2019
That day I wore a tampon to make sure (listen to that)
He took it out! His family was downstairs so I kept quiete to protect him,it’s funny how the mind works in the moment!
Anyway