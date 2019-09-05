Moonchild Sanelly. Picture: Instagram



On Tuesday local artist Moonchild Sanelly shared her stories of being sexually assaulted three times.

Following the national outcry on Monday for something to be done about gender-based violence and femicide, many women shared their stories.





The "My Power" rapper's post started with what happened after she went to the closest police station to report her uncle for sexually harassment.





Once Moonchild and her friend Maps got there, the police officers - both men and women - asked her what she was wearing and why she danced with her uncle.





They told her to go home and speak to her family. They even drove her home in a police van.

One time I was sexually harassed by my uncle and went to report it with my friend Maps

The cops both male and Women asked me what was I wearing and why did I dance with my uncle and that I should go home and talk about it with my family

They took me in the van and drove me home — Moonchild Sanelly (@Moonsanelly) September 3, 2019

The "iWalk Ye Phara" rapper also said her uncle told her not to tell her aunt. He was paying her varsity fees and threatened to stop if she told anyone.

Then they left! My uncle never even told my aunt coz he had threatened me at the time of the incident by saying ,we mustn’t tell my aunt what WE had done. He also threw in the fact that since my mom was gone ,my varsity fees were expensive and we wouldn’t want to not to to school — Moonchild Sanelly (@Moonsanelly) September 3, 2019

The second case happened when one of her cousins, who came to visit during the holidays, would touch her inappropriately . Moonchild said she never told anyone because she felt ashamed but later realised she was protecting a molester.





The last assault happened in Johannesburg when a person she used to sleep with raped her. She again kept quiet to protect him.

I was once raped in jhb by a person I used to fuck with. I had met a new person so I was good!

That day I wore a tampon to make sure (listen to that)

He took it out! His family was downstairs so I kept quiete to protect him,it’s funny how the mind works in the moment!

Anyway — Moonchild Sanelly (@Moonsanelly) September 3, 2019

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to protesters outside Parliament where he highlighted steps the government was planning to take to deal with gender-based violence and femicide.