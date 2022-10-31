Moozlie, Pearl Thusi and Uncle Waffles get creative with their Halloween looks

Halloween may not be a huge deal in South Africa but some people do enjoy joining in on the day's fun and dressing up in character. Halloween or Hallowe'en is a celebration observed in many countries on October 31, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day.

Gone are the days when people dressed up as ghosts, witches and devils as people have got creative and dress up as their favourite musicians, actors and story characters. The great thing about dressing up for Halloween is that there are no rules, it's all about tapping into your imagination. One person who certainly tapped into their creativity is reality TV star and influencer Bobby Blanco who pulled out all the stops for his runaway bride look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Blanco (@bobbyblanco_sa) Blanco wore a wedding dress that had blood all over the front and had make-up that matched the ensemble. DJ and social media influencer Sithelo used the occasion to show off her banging body when she dressed up as Medusa. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sithelo Shozi (@_sithelo) Uncle Waffles paid homage to Beyonce with her outfit by recreating one of her famous looks. Uncle Waffles posted a video of herself dressed as Beyoncé in the visuals of “Check on it”.

