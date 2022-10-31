Moozlie, Pearl Thusi and Uncle Waffles get creative with their Halloween looks

Halloween may not be a huge deal in South Africa but some people do enjoy joining in on the day's fun and dressing up in character.
Halloween or Hallowe'en is a celebration observed in many countries on October 31, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day.
Gone are the days when people dressed up as ghosts, witches and devils as people have got creative and dress up as their favourite musicians, actors and story characters.
The great thing about dressing up for Halloween is that there are no rules, it's all about tapping into your imagination.
One person who certainly tapped into their creativity is reality TV star and influencer Bobby Blanco who pulled out all the stops for his runaway bride look.
Blanco wore a wedding dress that had blood all over the front and had make-up that matched the ensemble.
DJ and social media influencer Sithelo used the occasion to show off her banging body when she dressed up as Medusa.
Uncle Waffles paid homage to Beyonce with her outfit by recreating one of her famous looks. Uncle Waffles posted a video of herself dressed as Beyoncé in the visuals of “Check on it”.
Musician, presenter and creative director Moozlie got dressed up as Tinkerbell and looked smoking hot in her fairy look. Actress Pearl Thusi got dressed as Betty Bop and looked like a complete flame. Both Moozlie and Thusi hit Montana nightclub for some spooky fun.
Digital creator Melody Molale hosted a soiree and got her guests to dress up as their favourite music icons. Molale dressed up as Normani and slayed her outfit designed by Mimangaliso Ashley Ndiko of SIXX6.
Her guests showed up for "Mellowean" with some arriving as Tina Turner, Lil Kim, Rihanna, Pharrell, Michael Jackson and Mzekezeke.