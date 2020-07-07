Moshe Ndiki addresses abuse allegations and Phelo Bala hits back

Radio and television presenter and actor Moshe Ndiki has broken his silence surrounding the allegations of physical abuse in his relationship with musician, Phelo Bala.

Moshe took to Twitter to release a statement following reports that Phelo obtained an interim court order after he was attacked by Moshe.

It was reported that Phelo was allegedly assaulted by Moshe with a candle stand. The alleged incident took place in May at Moshe and Phelo's Northriding home in Johannesburg and was an argument over alcohol consumption.

In his statement, the former "The Queen" star denied abusing Phelo and said that it was difficult to speak about dealing with domestic violence.

"These are matters of a private nature and I have been advised because there are pending court proceedings I should not comment (on). The most I am prepared to state at present is that I have in no way abused Phelo and am prepared to follow the legal processes to prove this fact", read the statement.