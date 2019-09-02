Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala. Picture: Instagram

Congratulations to the Feathers 11 Cutest Couple of the Year nominees, Moshe Ndiki and fiance Phelo Bala. The pair announced their engagement on Sunday, September 1, on their respective Instagram accounts.



Sharing a series of pictures, the couple broke the exciting news and unveiled the Metro FM presenter's ring.





"Didn’t even do my nails (not that I do them) but wtf? HE PROPOSED 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 WHAT THE ENTIRE? 😭😭😭😭♥️😭♥️😭😭😭😭😭😭. @phelobala," shared Ndiki.

Bala also posted a snap of him and his fiance, showing off the engagement ring. He simply captioned the post: "He said yes!😍"

Congratulatory messages started flooding the couple's timelines.





Leading the tributes was actress and producer, Connie Ferguson: @moshendiki - 😭😭😭 Congratulations nana!🎊🎉🎈🍾🥂 Wish you both all the happiness in the world!🙏🏾❤️," she wrote.





"This is so beautiful my love! Congratulations 🎉🎈🎊🍾 ❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾" commented The Queen star R ami Chuene.





"Congratulations my love ♥️" TV host added M innie Dlamini-Jones





" Uh-oh, is that why I didn’t get an update? 😋 I guess I would have had he said no 😂 #justkidding Congratulations you two @moshendiki Wishing you all the happiness in the world! 😍" wrote Loyiso Bala's wife J ennifer Bala.





" Congratulations sthandwa @moshendiki ! UThixo is beaming his goodness on you and keeping his promises! 😍😍😍, " added actress Dineo Moeketsi.





Ndiki was also announced as the host of the Feathers 11 award ceremony. T he couple's mothers Nomalinde Ndiki and Nokuzola Bala were nominated for Best Rainbow Parenting for being powerful examples of parents who have accepted their children’s sexual identity and champion inclusion and acceptance of the LGBTQI+ community.





Last week Ndiki announced his Telkom ambassadorship.



